Robert Patterson 78 passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Services will be Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Beasley Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Hillcrest Cemetery He was of the Baptist Faith and a Veteran. He is Survived by three children, Evevet Haddix of Blue Mountain, MS., Wendy Patterson of New Albany, MS and Patrick Patterson (Amber) of Texas, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. 6:30 p.m. at Beasley Funeral Home

