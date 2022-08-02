Purchase Access

Shirley Lou Manning Patterson, age 82, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Bruce Community Living Center. She was born January 18, 1940 to Farno Clark and Virginia Gibson Manning. Shirley was a graduate of Delta State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and taught school for several years. She was a member of Houlka First Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed gardening and working outside. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Old Robbs Cemetery, with Rev. David Blackwell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, William Rex Patterson; three daughters, Tamasin Patterson, Karen Robuck (Alan) and Rebecca Patterson; two sisters, Carol Sue Manning and Nancy Dodd; one brother, Clark Manning and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Ann Ford. Pallbearers will be Dave McCormick, David McPherson, Darrel Henry, Mickey McKnight, Danny McKnight and Ricky Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

