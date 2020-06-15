Guy Lee Patterson, Sr., 87, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Saltillo, September 20, 1932 to John Anderson and Mary Bell Jones Patterson. After graduating from High School, he served in the Dixie Division of the Mississippi Army National Guard out of Saltillo. He received a Bachelors degree in business and worked for over 4o years traveling the globe starting up manufacturing facilities for Wrangler, formerly known as Blue Bell Overall Company. Guy enjoyed golfing, shooting pool and traveling. He loved his church and his wife. He was a member of Oak View Baptist Church in New Albany. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Juanita "Nita" Herndon Dawe Patterson of Blue Springs; two children, Guy Lee Patterson, Jr. ( Katy) of Saltillo and Jennifer Patterson of Byhalia; two stepsons, Phillip Dawe (Donna) of Tupelo and Reid Dawe (Jennifer) of Ellistown; seven grandchildren, Shane Conway, Shonda Jones, Ashley Allen and Jacob, Scotty, Stephen and Cameran Dawe; eight great-grandchildren, Breanna and Brandon Conway, Mylan, Brayden, Luca and RemyKate Dawe, Landry Allen and Wyatt McCord; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and two brothers. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 and 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Euclatubba Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cameron Dawe, Stephen Dawe, Brandon Conway, Caleb Henderson, James West and Steve Malone. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or the Alzheimer's Society, 1900 Dunbarton Drive, Suite 1 Jackson, MS 39216. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
