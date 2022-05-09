Theresa Dianne Patterson, 62, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at her home. She was born January 3, 1960, in St. Louis, MO., to William and Dolly Faye West Waters. She had worked at Itawamba Community College in the cafeteria. She enjoyed being around her family. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Survivors include her husband, W.J. Patterson; her mother, Dolly Faye Waters of Mantachie; two brothers, Timothy Waters (Wanda) of Mantachie and Donald Eugene Waters of Florida; one sister, Patricia Faye Hopkins (Jerry) of Tremont; one brother-in-law, Freeman Rogers of Fulton. She was preceded in death by one brother, William Ronald Waters; one sister, Margaret Rogers; and her father. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Mcneece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
