CORINTH -- Johnny Edward Patton, Jr, 42, passed away Sunday, July 05, 2020, at his home in corinth. Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 am at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Family visitation will be on Wednesday evening, July 8 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

