73, passed away on Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Lonnie Patton, Jr. Was born to Lon and Lucille Patton on July 31, 1946 in Stateline, MS. He was a retired teacher, building contractor, and bus driver. Mr. Patton is survived by his mother, Lucille Patton of Waynesboro. Two sons; Lonnie Y. Patton and Dexter H. Patton both of Red Banks, MS. Four sisters; Ethel Loretta Bivens (Robert) of Mobile, AL, Mary Jacqueline Jones (Frederick) of Millry, AL, Earnestine May (O.V.) of Waynesboro, MS, and Urma G. Johnson (Lester) of Waynesboro, MS. Sister-n-law Daisy Stephens (Billy) of Waynesboro, MS. Two brothers; Donald Ray Patton and Michael L. Patton (Lela), both of Waynesboro, MS. Two brothers-n-law; John Blakely and Darnell Perry (Leslie), both of Waynesboro, MS. There are a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. The visitation will be on Tues., Oct. 1, 2019 from 10-11 a.m with the service beginning promptly at 11:00 a.m. at C & J Holiness COG in Waynesboro, MS. with Bishop J. E. Johnson officiating. The burial will be at Snow Family Cemetery in Egypt. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
