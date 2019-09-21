Mary Hardis Duncan Patton was born on September 23, 1930, in Algoma, Mississippi, to Francis and Thelma Gardner Duncan. She passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at Integris Hospice House in Edmond, Oklahoma. Mary graduated from Ingomar High School in 1948, where she was valedictorian and a member of the basketball team. She then graduated from the Memphis School of Commerce, and began working for the Ditto Company in Memphis, ultimately transferring to their offices in Atlanta, Georgia and then Houston, Texas where she married Roy Lee Patton on April 23, 1955. They made their first home in Houston, before transferring to Dallas, and then to San Antonio, Texas. Following Roy's retirement in 1975, the family moved to New Albany, Mississippi, and Mary began working at Master-Bilt in 1977, serving as executive secretary to the company's president until her retirement in 1995. In 2016, Mary moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be closer to her family. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany, where she spent many hours volunteering in the church office. She was an active member of the Union County Federation of Democratic Women and the Mississippi Federation of Democratic Women, attending many national conferences for as long as she was able. She was a Sunday School teacher and a Girl Scout troop leader as well as a volunteer at the Union County Heritage Museum and the Main Street office. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Roy Lee Patton, her parents, Francis and Thelma Duncan, her sister, Ruth Duncan Hall, and an infant sister, Jamie Elizabeth Duncan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Frances and Mark Anglin, of Edmond, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Austin Goerke of Dallas, Texas; Dr. Kale Goerke, Zakrey Goerke and Amber Goerke, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kimri Goerke and Morgan Goerke, of Edmond, Oklahoma; sister Sara Mattox of New Albany, and sister and brother-in-law Judy and Jimmie Bigham of Okolona; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. at the United Funeral Service Chapel in New Albany, Mississippi, with the Rev. Dr. Timothy Prather officiating. Pallbearers will be Austin Goerke, Dr. Kale Goerke, Zakrey Goerke, Mike Hall, Bill Mattox, Greg Bigham, Jimmie Bigham and Scott Bigham. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church in New Albany, Mississippi. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
