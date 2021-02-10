Patrick L. Patton, 60, was born June 9, 1960 in Oxford, MS to the late Joe and Norma Jean Hollinger Patton and passed away February 9, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He married Judy G. Patton on October 18, 1996 in Memphis, TN. Patrick worked as a counter sales professional for Charlie Kenny at MidSouth Auto Supply (Napa) and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed teaching his grandson, as well as his son and son-in-law, to play golf. Patrick is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Judy G. Patton of Tupelo; three children, Tina Rollins Bethay and her husband, Daniel of Fulton, MS, Regina Rollins Peebles and her husband, Joe of Olive Branch, MS, and Scott Rollins of Tupelo; one sister, Andi Kerr and her husband, Eddie of Oakland, TN; mother-in-law, Gena Lee Gaddy of Fulton, MS; brothers-in law, Carl Gaddy and his wife, Diane of Fairview, MS, and Frank Gaddy and his wife, Phyllis of Amory, MS; sister-in-law, Micki Gaddy Brown of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Matthew Scott Bethay, William Boyce Bethay, David Lee Bethay, Katherine Dianne Bethay, Lillian Regina Bethay, John Peebles, Patrick Peebles and his wife, Kelly, and Christopher Peebles; and four great-grandchildren, Jordyn Hayley Peebles, Jadon Christopher Albert Peebles, Alexander Joseph Peebles, and Andrew Duncan Peebles; and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Timothy Patton; father-in-law, Eulis "Smooth" Gaddy; and sister-in-law, Teresa "Tesi" Gaddy. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be held today (Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021) from 5:30 PM - 7 PM and Friday, February 12, from 1 PM to service time. A graveside service will be held at 3:15 PM at Tilden Community Cemetery in Tilden, MS. Holland - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve the family at this time. Our family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers on the NMMC 5th floor COVID unit and ICU 5th floor COVID unit. Thank you to the 2nd floor CCU unit for allowing his wife and family to visit and/or stay with Patrick. We thank all the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapist, physical therapist, palliative care doctors, nurses and everyone else who cared for Patrick during his stay at the hospital. We offer our love and a special "Thank You" to Catherine Gaddy Johnson and Patsy Bowen Archie for all you did for Patrick and our family during this time. The family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
