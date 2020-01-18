Sarah Lynn Patton, 95, of Tupelo, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory. She was born February 22, 1924 to Ebb and Carra Thorn. She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Patton; her parents; sisters, Kay Brown and Toby Murphy; brothers, Longe Thorn and Yates Thorn Pallbearers will be her great nephews. Visitation will begin at 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.