Sarah Lynn Patton, 95, of Tupelo, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory. She was born February 22, 1924 to Ebb and Carra Thorn. She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Patton; her parents; sisters, Kay Brown and Toby Murphy; brothers, Longe Thorn and Yates Thorn Pallbearers will be her great nephews. Visitation will begin at 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
