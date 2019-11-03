Florence Ann "Flo" Pavone, 95, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at AvonLea Assisted Living after a brief illness. She was born in Chicago, Illinois August 30, 1924 to Anthony and Ann Jedlicka Studin. In 1974, she relocated to Tupelo with her husband, Eugene Pavone with FMC. Later in life, they purchased a home in Naples, Florida where they would spend the winter months. Flo enjoyed traveling and spending time at the casinos. She loved her family and doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church where she had been involved in the St. James Ladies Club. Survivors include three daughters, Diane Adamo and her husband, Clifford of Darien, Illinois, Denise Russell of Moody, Alabama and Debbie Stevens of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Peter Adamo and his wife, Elizabeth, Jennifer Laudadio and her husband, Nicolas, Brandon Herring and his wife, Kristi, Niki Kennedy and her husband, Shawn and Matthew Stevens and his wife, Darby; and 11 great-grandchildren, Alexis Adamo, Nicolas Adamo, Emily Adamo, Ashley Adamo, Jackson Laudadio, Sarah Herring, Evan Kennedy, Whitley Kennedy, Georgia Stevens, Ira Stevens and Oscar Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Eugene Pavone who died January 20, 2012. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Timothy Murphy officiating. Entombment will follow in the Lee Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734 Tupelo, MS 38802 Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.