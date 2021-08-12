Beverly Lynn Burns Paxon, 61, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, following an extended illness. Private services will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mrs. Paxon was born November 5, 1959 in Ripley, one of eleven children of the late Dan and Louise Aston Burns. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was employed as a private housekeeper throughout her life. A Christian, Mrs. Paxton was blessed with a large family and took on the role of "Sunday dinner" for her family as long as her health allowed. Known for being outspoken and opinionated, she will also be remembered for her voluntary calling of helping organizations that included The Good Samaritan Center in New Albany. Hobbies included gardening, and making her famous pickles. She loved being a Grandmother and adored her four wonderful grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her daughter Brooke Smith (Jason), five sisters, Martha Russell, Mary Elizabeth O'Callaghan (Bill), Teresa Davis (Wayne), Sherry Miller (Wendell), Lisa Boye (Rick), three brothers, Roger Burns (Judy), Richard Burns (Debbie) and Neil Burns (Pat), one sister in law, Laura Crawford Burns, three grandchildren, Emma, Kaitlyn, Sadie and one great granddaughter, Lilli. She was also preceded in death by two brother, Danny Burns, and James Terry Burns and one sisters, Sharon Burns. The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invite you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
