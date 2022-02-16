Betty Sue McDonald Payne, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 20, 1940 in New Albany to William Jackson "Bill" McDonald and Dessie V. Foreman McDonald. She was a retired sewing machine operator. Earlier years, she had owned and operated a beauty shop. She enjoyed tailoring and making clothes. She had a great love for her family and she will be missed by them. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Sheldia Lamb of New Albany and Darlene Christie of Park Hills, MO; one brother, Danny McDonald (Kathleen); two grandchildren, Nicholas Gene Lamb and Tim Zolman (Angie); two great grandchildren, Elijah Zolman and Lilly Zolman; two sisters-in-law, Shirley McDonald and Patricia McDonald; and two special caregivers, Helen Holloway and Stevenson Conner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doyle L. Payne; three brothers, Bobby McDonald, Pete McDonald and Joe McDonald; and three grandchildren, Eric Payne, Christopher Lamb and Cody Lamb. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
