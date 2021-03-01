Brenda Lou Payne, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the NMMC. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, working crossword puzzles, being outdoors, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She retired from Olympic Products and she was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, March 05, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery. She is survived by a son, William Felks; two sisters; four brothers; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; step-mother, Shirley Sanders; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Hallmark; parents, Mitchell and Eva Lou Towery Sanders. Pallbearers Anthony Morris, Brandon Sanders, Gary Davidson, Chris Sanders and Greg Sanders. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
