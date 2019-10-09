CORINTH -- Catherine Cole Payne, 90, passed away Friday, October 04, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, Oct. 11 at 12:00 noon at St. Mark Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, Oct. 10 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.

