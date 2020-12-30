Clifford Leroy Payne, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home in Tupelo after a brief illness. He was born May 10, 1938 in Prague, Oklahoma, the son of Roy Lee Payne and Lucy Tudor Payne. He grew up primarily in Dos Palos, California. After moving to the Tupelo area, Clifford was a truck driver for Leggett and Platt until age 77. He was always known as a hard worker. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and western movies. He had a lively sense of humor and his family loved the corny jokes he frequently told. The greatest joy of Clifford's life came from the moments he shared with his family. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Sanders Payne of Tupelo; three children, Clifford Leon Payne (Liz) of Utah, Michele Payne-Jansch (Randy) of Louisiana, and Clifford Leroy Payne Jr. (Martha) of Tupelo; three grandchildren, James Payne (Anna), Angel Payne and Auston Payne; four great-grandchildren, Paisley and Christian Payne and Kanon and Jonathan Clay Sartain; three sisters, Sharon Admire (Bill), Shirley Silveria (George), and Linda Joiner; one brother, James Payne (Joreta); and a brother-in-law, Don Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, John Payne, and a sister, Ellen Davis Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will follow in Eggville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clifford's church, The Christian Life Center, 181 W. Mill St., Guntown, MS 38848. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
