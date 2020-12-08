Ever Louise Payne, 71, passed away Thursday, December 03, 2020, at Select Medical Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Mud Creek Cemetery in Satillo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 10 from 1:00pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.

