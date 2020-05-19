Inez Mathis Payne, 87, died Saturday, May 16 at her residence. She was born July 12, 1932 in Pontotoc County to the late Belvie Hicks Mathis and Willie Brown Mathis. Inez was a faithful member of the Belden Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the Sunshine Sunday School Class. She was the former owner, alongside her late husband Marion M. Payne, of Payne's Fish and Steak House of Sherman, MS. She was also a faithful pastor's wife, being widowed to Rev. Marion M. Payne, who served as pastor of several area Baptist churches before his death in 1999. Mrs. Payne loved and enjoyed her family, and spending time with them. She loved going fishing and was a wonderful cook and gardener, and skilled at sewing, painting, and crocheting. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery located at 109 County Road 196, or at the corner of CR 196 and CR 1948 in Lee County. Rev. Jim Holcomb and Dr. Donald Payne will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Matthews of Tupelo and Kathy Lee (Rev. Terry) of Mantachie; two sons, Dr. Donald Payne (Charlotte) of Northport, AL, David Payne (Ann) of Sherman, MS; ten grandchildren, Dina Brown, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Tosha Matthews, Christie Hutcheson, Benji Foster, Tommy Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Suzanne Cockrell, Lauren Cobb; twenty two great grandchildren, April Brown, Adam Brown, Amber Brown, Aaron Brown, Shelby Payne Moody, Brittney Payne, Kayla Hester, Trey Matthews, Rob Parker, Jessica Knighton, Zachery Hutcheson, Aubrianna Hutcheson, Rebecca Foster, Terra Wood, Deanna Foster, Luke Foster, Hayden Cockrell, Caleb Cockrell, Payne Cockrell, Allie Grace Cockrell, and Hendrix Cobb; fifteen great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; great grandchild, Macie Atkinson. Pallbearers will be, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Trey Matthews, Tommy Foster, Jimmy Hutcheson, Daniel Cobb, Caleb Cockrell, Zach Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Benji Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Jarrett Knighton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite local church in memory of Inez M. Payne. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.