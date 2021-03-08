Jimmy Franklin "Butch" Payne, 60, passed away on March 6, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on November 3, 1960 in Lee County to parents Jimmy Dale Payne and Carolyn Juanita (Plunkett) Payne. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton and a graduate of Nettleton High School. He retired from the furniture industry as a frame assembler. Butch was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Shannon. In his youth he loved playing sports. His greatest enjoyment came from being with his family, friends and his loyal dog Pepper. He also enjoyed working in his yard and watching Ole Miss sports. There will be a private family only service on March 10, 2021 with Bro. Woody Magers officiating and Raymond Clayton giving the eulogy. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his parents , two brothers, Dan Payne (Alicia) of Guntown; Chris Payne, of Nettleton, two daughters, Carrie and Emily, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Audie and Christine Plunkett and John Franklin and Norma Aline Payne. Pallbearers will be Dillon Payne, Mem Riley, Noah Estes, Rickey Hipps, Jesse Stevens, Charles Mullins, and Brad Harris. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
