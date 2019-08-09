Johnny Earl Payne, 65, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of the Mooreville area, he was born January 1, 1954 to John Howard and Delma Lee Ellis Payne. Early in life, he served in the United States Army. Later in life, he worked as an appliance and HVAC technician. Johnny enjoyed bowling, fishing and drag racing and was an avid Ole Miss football fan. Survivors include daughter, Kayla Payne Reed and her husband, Justin of Nettleton; three sons, Johnathan Baswell of Mooreville, John Payne and his wife, Kinlee of Mooreville and Jonathan Payne of Pontotoc; eleven grandchildren, Sarah Aguirre, Shelby Baswell, Savannah West and her husband, Joel, John Howard Payne, Jr., Skyler Peyton Rooker, Dominique Reed, Emma Bullard, Addison Hill and Michael, John Preston and Shelby Payne; great-granddaughter, Rylee Grace West; sister, Elizabeth Coleman of Mooreville; three brothers, David Lynn Payne of Mooreville, Patrick Lynn Payne and his wife, Konnie of Belden and Kenneth Allen Payne of Mooreville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Hattie Thrasher and Sherry Payne; and brother, Joseph Payne. Visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Ethridge officiating. Burial will be in Gilvo Cemetery Pallbearers will be Johnathan Baswell, John Payne, Billy Cox, William Lowry, Eric Plunkett, Justin Reed and Jared Harmon. The service will be lived streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
