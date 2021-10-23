Johnny Columbus Payne, 92, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. He was married to his wife Martha Elizabeth McCall Payne for 68 years. He was a gardener, the owner of T.V. Service Clinic in Nettleton, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Shannon in MS and Tallahassee, Florida. He is known for building the "Modern Log Cabin with a touch of yesteryear" which they lived in for 45 years. A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Monday, October 25, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Bro. Justin Varnon will officiate. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife of 68 years-Martha Elizabeth McCall Payne; daughter-Debbie Robbins (Mike); two sons-Darrell Payne and Bruce Payne (Denise) all of Pontotoc; two sisters-Minnie Neal Plunket and Virgie Haley (Frank) both of Pontotoc; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-parents-Mr. and Mrs. John Payne; brothers-Jimmy and Marion; sisters-Dora Flemmings, Mary Ellen Flemmings, Sara White and Peggy Berryhill. Pallbearers-Ryan Newell, Chris Newell, Michael Robbins, Shane Robbins, Brent Payne, Chris Doss, Jered Newell and Patrick Newell.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.