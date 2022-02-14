Carolyn Juanita (Plunkett) Payne, 79, left her earthly home for her eternal heavenly home on February 13, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on January 27, 1943 in Lee County to parents Audie Plunkett and Christine (Burt) Plunkett. She was a homemaker and lifelong resident of the Nettleton area. Juanita was a member of Union Baptist Church. She loved watching television especially the QVC channel . She also enjoyed taking care of her pets and gardening. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Bro. Mike Brazeal will be officiating and burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Jimmy Dale Payne of Nettleton; two sons, Dan Payne (Alicia) of Guntown; Chris Payne of Nettleton; five grandchildren Emily Lee, Carrie Payne, Dillon Payne (Mandie), Malorie Payne, Mercedes Estes (Noah), six great grandchildren, one brother Charles Plunkett (Betty Jo) of Bigbee Community; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son Butch Payne. Pallbearers will be Dillon Payne, Noah Estes, Jimmy Ray Payne, Ben Brown, Wayne Brown, Braxton Pate, Charles Mullins, Michael Plunkett. Visitation will be on Wednesday , February 16 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. before service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
