TUPELO/AUBURN -- Konnor Eliahs Payne , 2YR 11MO, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, Mar 23, 2020 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated . Visitation will be on 10am-11am at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation (associatedfuneral).

