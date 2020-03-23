Konnor Elias Payne

Konnor Elias Payne , 2YR 11MO, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, of natural causes at his Residence in Tupelo. He was born on April 20, 2017 to parents Brooklyn Burnett (Deandre Morris) and Deauntay Payne. In addition to his parents Konnor is survived by his sisters Kalyiah and Kenzliee Burnett, Gianna Engel, and Dreaunna Moirris; borhters Kamron and Kayden Burnett, Karter, Keegan and Mckinley Payne; Grandparents Becky Foster (Bill), MIles Whitehead, Sharon Haynes (Mike), the late Robert Burnett and Chad Wallace; Maternal great grandmother Alice Orrick. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com) were in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.