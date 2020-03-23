Konnor Elias Payne , 2YR 11MO, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, of natural causes at his Residence in Tupelo. He was born on April 20, 2017 to parents Brooklyn Burnett (Deandre Morris) and Deauntay Payne. In addition to his parents Konnor is survived by his sisters Kalyiah and Kenzliee Burnett, Gianna Engel, and Dreaunna Moirris; borhters Kamron and Kayden Burnett, Karter, Keegan and Mckinley Payne; Grandparents Becky Foster (Bill), MIles Whitehead, Sharon Haynes (Mike), the late Robert Burnett and Chad Wallace; Maternal great grandmother Alice Orrick. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center (associatedfuneral.com) were in charge of arrangements.
