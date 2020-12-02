Guntown - Lawrence Cecil Payne, 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Diversicare of Tupelo. He was born in Skyline on June 19, 1931, to Lawrence B. and Lorene Vaughn Payne. He served in the Army and fought in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He attended Allen Chapel Methodist Church in Skyline. Survivors include one son, David Byron Payne (Rita) of Guntown; six grandchildren, David Michael Payne of Wisconsin, Daniel Ryan Payne of North Carolina, Bailey Nicole Hendricks of Tupelo, Amber Leshea Payne (Collin) and Wesley David Payne of Chesterville and Katie Kellum (Mark) of Skyline; two sisters, Betty Sue Shumpert of West Point and Jimmie Sheffield of Tupelo; 10 great-grandchildren; special friend Amelia Mask of Guntown. He was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Francis Payne on January 3, 2015; his son, Lawrence Cecil Payne, Jr. on April 18, 1994; his parents; and a sister. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Eric Sanford officiating. A graveside service will follow at Gilvo Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
