Loretta Stowe Payne passed away at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the age of 97. She was born December 15, 1923, in Mangum, Oklahoma to AC Stowe and Minnie Lee Fluty Stowe. Loretta lived a fascinating life, homesteading in Oklahoma and later in Alaska, before roads or electricity came to the region. After her high school graduation, Loretta worked for McDonald Douglas aircraft during World War II. It was during this time, she met her husband, Dr. Jessie Payne. She and Dr. Payne then settled in Tupelo during the 1950's where he practiced veterinary medicine for the United States Department of Agriculture and Loretta took care of her family and home. Loretta loved her family, adventure, gardening, talking, and her church. Loretta leaves behind her son, Dr. Roger Payne, wife Johanna Martinez Payne, of Tupelo; daughter-in-law, Yvette Toro of Heber Springs, Arkansas; grandson, Jared Myers and wife, Crystal of Catonsville, Maryland; two granddaughters, Jessica Rita Payne of Tupelo and Monica Cornett and husband, Cody, of Drasco, Arkansas; four great-grandchildren, Grayson Myers, Grant Myers, Kayla Cornett and William Cornett; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; daughter, Cheryl Myers; sisters, Verna Stowe, Reba Jones, Mildred "Sister" Jordan, and Creola "Helen" Bell; brothers, Estelle Stowe, Clarence Stowe, Garvin Stowe, AC Stowe, Jr., and Clifford "Buddy" Stowe. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors, 535 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo. A service celebrating Loretta's life will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Chad Ramsey officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery, 201 North Oklahoma Ave., Mangum, Oklahoma 73554. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
