TUPELO -- Loretta Payne, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 at Poplar C.M.E. Church, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Poplar C.M. E. Church . Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park.

