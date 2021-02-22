Celebration of Life service for Michael Holden Payne 27, is set for 11:00 am at Pinecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Haney officiating. Burial will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday 10:00 am to service time at the church. Funeral service will be livestreamed on the Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page Wednesday. Michael died February 17, 2021 at his residence in Southaven, MS. He was born March 10, 1993 in Tupelo, MS. to Jonathan and Dana Payne. A 2011 graduate of Alcorn Central High School, a 2014 graduate of Itawamba Community College with an Associates of Arts degree and a 2016 graduate of MS State University with a degree in Secondary of Education with a concentration in Biology, he was to receive his Master's in Education from Arkansas State in July 2021. For the past four years he has taught Biology I at Southaven High School, where he was Dept. Chair in the Science Dept., a member of the School Leadership Team and was a mentor to his students and staff. He received the Intern Award for Outstanding Teacher in the 2016-2017 year. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Jimmy Rogers; aunt, Jennifer Rogers Seals; maternal great grandparents, Betty Hancock Lopez, J. C. Buchanan; paternal great grandparents, John and Jessie Martin, Leonard and Dorothy Edge; maternal aunts and uncles, Susan Emanuelli, Ann Butler, Danny K. Rogers and Gary West. Michael is survived by his mother, Dana Rogers Payne; father, Jonathan Payne; sisters, Shelby Payne; brother, John Payne; maternal grandmother, Linda Rogers; paternal grandparents, Gary "Buck" and Carolyn Edge; uncle, David Rogers; aunts, Wendy Vick, Ashley Jarvis (Josh); cousins, Marlee Seals, Lilly Jarvis, Walker Jarvis, Andy Roberts, Alaya Vick, Ava Vick; maternal great aunts, Tina Lopez West, Maria Castaneda (Roman), Tracy Lopez; paternal great aunt, Debra Michael; special family members, Stephanie West Michael (Marty), their sons West and Warner Michael, Brandon Castaneda, Wayne Edge, Tabitha Russell (Adam), Daniel Rogers; special friends, Kelli Jo Nations (Joey), Lucas Vandiver (Ashli), Elizabeth Mitchell, Jennifer Stutts; host of other family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Payne family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
