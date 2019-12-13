SALTILLO -- Pamela Payne, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Overland Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Services will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11 am until 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery in Mooreville. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.