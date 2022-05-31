On Monday evening, May 30, 2022, Wanda L. Rainey Payne, passed away peacefully at her residence in Pontotoc following a brief illness. Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Payne will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at 12 Noon in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Mt. Gilead community of Cedar Grove, TN. Mrs. Payne was born February 10, 1954, in Gibson County TN, to the late A. L. and Ruby Teague Rainey. She received her education from the Memphis Public School System and was a homemaker most of her life. A member of West Heights Baptist Church, she was a diligent studier of the Bible on a daily basis. A strong-willed personality, Mrs. Payne was known to get dirty and run barefoot with the grandchildren that called her "Mamaw". Some of her favorite pastimes included cross stitching, needlepointing and sharing time with her family as much as possible. Visitation for Mrs. Payne will be from 10AM until time of service. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 46 years, David Payne, one daughter, Kristie Mann, Pontotoc, one son, Freddie Payne (Billie) of New Albany, one sister, Alita Pickering of VA, two brothers, Jessie Rainey (Liz) of Southaven, Ron Rainey (Rose) Whiteville, TN, five grandchildren, Chance, Brady, Gus, Beth, Daniel and one great grandchild, Charlie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William, W. L., and Jimmy Rainey. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Payne family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
