Kristin "Nicole " Payton was born to Leon and Mozella Young Payton on September 13, 1993 in Greenville, MS. She departed this life at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS on May 6, 2022. She was a member of Morning Star M.B. Church in Tupelo, MS. Kristin was a 2012 graduate of Tupelo High School with distinction and majored in Medical Technology and minored in Micro Biology at MSU 2012-2016. She went on to UMMC School of Medical Laboratory Science in Jackson, MS and graduated May 25, 2018 with a B. S. in Medical Laboratory Science. She worked at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS as a medical laboratory scientist in the blood bank. She leaves to cherish her memories her parents, brother Leon "Daniel" Payton, sister Erika Page (Earl), her son 2yr old Siberian Husky Dallas, grandmother Clemmie M. Jones (Honey), aunts Ceola Weathington, Mattie W. Mabry, special aunt Gail Bowens Thomas, lifelong friend Christopher Neal of Brooklyn, NY and many relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:30pm at Morning Star M.B. Church in Tupelo, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
