Baby Kyson Chase Payton was born May 25, 2021 to Tyler C. Payton and Mikela S. Echoles at the Tupelo Women's Hospital in Tupelo, MS. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents: Tyler C. Payton and Mikela S. Echoles ; his sister Arreyonna S. Eacholes; Maternal Grandparents: Michael O. Gates and Katrena L. Echoles; Paternal Grandparent: Connie A. Payton; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his late Grandfather: Rodney Fitzpatrick. Graveside service will be Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 10:30 AM at New Hope Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

