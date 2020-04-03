HOLLY SPRING,MS -- Trevain Tyrig Ruben Peagues, 20, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Med - Regional One in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday April 5 2020 2:00 p.m. at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.