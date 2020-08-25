John Marvin Pearce, 100, left his earthly pilgrimage for the "Beautiful Isle of Somewhere" on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born August 9, 1920, in Mantachie to Roy and Emma Belle Turman Pearce. A dyed in the wool Methodist, he was a long-time member and was the oldest member of Mantachie United Methodist Church. He founded, along with three other partners, Big 4 Motors in Tupelo in 1958. In 1966, he acquired the Pontiac and Cadillac dealerships, which is now known as Dossett Big 4. He loved his community and previously served as mayor of Mantachie, and he enjoyed following all of Mantachie's sports teams and his family's athletic endeavors. He was an avid deer hunter and Braves fan, and he loved driving his Ford diesel tractor. In his later years, he enjoyed writing articles and sharing his recollections with the community in the Mantachie Area Promoter. Above all, he was a dedicated Christian man who loved the Lord. Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, August 27, at Lee Memorial Park with the Rev. Joe Coggins, the Rev. Bobby Hankins, and the Rev. Ronnie Goodwin officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two sons, Robert L. Pearce (Sarah) and John David Pearce (Diane), both of Mantachie; seven grandchildren, Scott Collier (Kerri), Nancy Pearce Nichols, Rick Collier (Stephanie), Leigh Ann Nichols (Richard), Allison Turner (David "E.T."), Elise Rutland (Joseph), and Amber Nowlin (Todd); 13 great-grandchildren, Ivan Collier, Zack Franks, Lauren Collier, Makena Nowlin, Breanna Nowlin, John Brayden Nowlin, Stone Collier, Emma Nichols, Lexi Kate Turner, Charlee Turner, Mylee Rutland, Camden Rutland, and Allie Fayth Rutland; and one great-great grandchild, Avan Pearce Collier. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aletha Raper Pearce, his daughter, Judy Collier, and his parents. Pallbearers will be Scott Collier, Rick Collier, Ivan Collier, Zack Franks, Stone Collier, Joseph Rutland, Todd Nowlin, David "E.T." Turner, and John Brayden Nowlin. Condolences may be shared with the Pearce family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
