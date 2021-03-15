Wilma Pearce, 92, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born November 3, 1928, in the Auburn Community to Cortez and Jodie Christian Garner. She attended Auburn School and graduated from Mooreville High School. She worked for Central Service and retired from Renasant Bank. She was a lifelong member of Auburn Baptist Church and played the piano and organ there for over 50 years. She loved to travel and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She loved spending time with her family. Services will be 10 AM Tuesday at Auburn Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Donney Pearce (Sherry) of Mooreville, Susan Hale (Phillip) of Mooreville and David Pearce (Lisa) of Pontotoc; six grandchildren, Jessica Turner (Matt), McCain Pearce, Justin Hale, Lacy Beresh (Kenny), Cason Pearce (Casey) and Cale Pearce (Katelyn); eight great-grandchildren, Rob Turner, Pearce Turner, Jackson Hale, Hanna Hale, Lyla Bishop, Mattie Pearce, Will Pearce and Adalie Pearce; a nephew, Phil Umfress. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom Pearce; one sister, Laverne Umfress; on brother, Trice Garner and a daughter-in-law, Jeanie Pearce. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, great-grandsons and her nephew, Phil Umfress. Visitation will be 8:30 - 10 Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.