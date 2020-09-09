Bret Pearson, 85, resident of Moscow, TN and beloved husband of Vila Mae Whitehead Pearson, departed this life Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville, TN following an extended illness. A Graveside Service will be at 2:30 PM Thursday, September 10 in the Medlock family Cemetery near Ashland. Bro. Randy Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 2 PM in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Born January 3, 1935 in Trenton, TN, Mr. Pearson was the son of the late James Edward and Zeta Pearson. He attended Trenton High School and was employed as a long distance truck operator with companies in the Memphis area for over 40 years. After retiring, Mr. Pearson was employed with "Mr. Rescue" auto service until 1998. A Christian, Mr. Pearson enjoyed the warm summer weather, country music and his yearly "getaway" to The Grand Ole Opry. In addition to his wife of 43 years, survivors include four daughters, Renee Mifsud (Mark) and Tina Webb, both of Dixon, TN, Shelia Young and Phyllis King, both of Moscow, TN, one son, Barry King of Walnut, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pearson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
