Cody O'Neal Pearson,29, went to be with Jesus Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was born on June 10, 1990, to David and Cassandra "Gay" Coker Pearson. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his many special cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also enjoyed spending time with his bonus mom, Sharon Pearson. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. Cody never met a stranger. He loved Alabama Crimson Tide and the Chicago Bears football teams. He is survived by his father, David Pearson and brother, Matthew Pearson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gay Pearson; two brothers, Caleb and Brady Pearson. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jacky Plat officiating. Burial will be in Doty Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday, December 9, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Jeff Pearson, Zack Pearson, Ray Pearson, Joseph Whitlow, Tony Dabbs, Hunter Dabbs, Dakota Dabbs. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguefuneralhome.com.
