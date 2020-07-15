UNION / LAFAYETTE -- James Carl "Jake" Pearson, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Service of Remembrance will beSaturday, July 18 at 2 PM at Poco Pollo Community Center near Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care Burial will follow at Private Burial.

