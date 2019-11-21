BIG CREEK -- Lawanda Pearson, 45, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Bryant Chapel M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.

