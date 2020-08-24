Madelyn Mae Pearson, beloved daughter of Cole and Megan Staub Pearson, and guardian angel to Cason, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 21, 2020. Family Grave-Side Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. John Foster officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her parents; Cole and Megan Staub Pearson of Belden; one brother, Cason Pearson of the home; her grandparents, Steven and Maria Staub of Tupelo, Coleman and Cindy Pearson of Corinth, and Roy and Joan White of Fulton; her great grandmothers, Norma Jo Staub and Billye Wiygul, both of Fulton; her uncle, Michael Staub (Taylor) of Fulton; her aunts, Ivy Frazer (Trey), and Tate Davis, both of Nashville; and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Travis Staub, Wiley Wiygul, Adelia Ivy Bartholomae, Andrew and Bessie Likovetz, and Woodrow and Mildred Pearson. The family wishes to thank the staff at NMMC Women's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heath Care Foundation, noted "for Dawson's Dream", 1016 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 24, 2020 @ 7:55 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.