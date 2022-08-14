Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Martha Senter Pearson, 78, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her sons home in Booneville. She was born October 20, 1943 to the late Zeke Childers and the late Lavelle Childers. She retired from Mueller Industries after 33 years of service. Martha was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed yard work, caring for her flowers, and spending time with her family and friends. Services were at 2:00 pm on Sunday August 14, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gray, and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Craig (Monica) Senter of Booneville, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister in law, Sandra (Roy) Adams of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Senter, parents, Zeke and Lavelle Childers, daughter, Tammy Pannell, and a sister, Ellie Ingram. Pallbearers were Michael Brunson, Roy Adams, Phillip Blackman, Jeff Senter, Bryson Hamm, and Tommy Beasley. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Dunahoo, Samuel Senter, and David Beasley. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.