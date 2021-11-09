Patrick Callahan Pearson, 32, passed away on November 8, 2021, at his home in Oxford, Mississippi. Mr. Pearson was born on August 29, 1989, North Miss Women's Center in Tupelo, MS to Steve & Jane Pearson. He was a 2007 graduate of Houston High School, where he was Salutatorian of his class, Class President, and a valuable member of the Sundancer Solar Car Team. After high school, he attended the University of Mississippi where he obtained a BBA in Finance in 2011. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Patrick was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, and he was employed by Hometown Healthcare. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle and he made lifelong friends everywhere he went. To know Patrick was to love Patrick. He was an avid Ole Miss fan and he loved Ole Miss baseball, football, and basketball. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston, MS. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart & Rev. Brian Gordon officiating. Mr. Pearson is survived by his parents, Steve & Jane Pearson of Houston; his brother, Jay (Candi) Pearson of Houston; his sister, Lauren (Heath) Soden of Houston; his niece, Ella Cate Alford, and his nephews Hudson Soden, Walt Pearson, and Graham Soden, all of Houston. He is also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, cousin, and beloved lifelong friends. Mr. Pearson is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ned Pearson, and Billy & Ruby Kate Bowles, his maternal grandparents, Clyde & Lou Ella Callahan, his aunt, Lynn Harmon and his cousin, Casey Harmon. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Parkway Baptist Church P.O. Box 574 Houston, MS 38851 OR First United Methodist Church of Houston P.O. Box 123 Houston, MS 38851 **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.