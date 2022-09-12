Ruth Pearson, 88, FORMERLY OF TUPELO,, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, AL where she had lived the past few months to be near her family. Services will be on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1 PM at the Sadie J Memorial Chapel - Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 AM to service time at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be entrusted with arrangements..
