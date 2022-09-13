Ruthilay "Ruth" Crossley Pearson of Southside, AL, formerly of Tupelo, MS, died at the age of 88 on September 11th, 2022 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center due to complications from pneumonia. She was born June 1, 1934 in Columbus, GA to Nesby Clyde Crossley and Frances Coulter Crossley. She graduated from Jordan V.H.S. in Columbus, GA in 1953. She worked as a nurse for more than twenty years employed by North MS Medical Center. A new life began for her on November 27, 1954, when she married Robert A. "Andy" Pearson, Sr. They shared 56 years together until his death on July 23, 2010. Ruth's greatest joy in life was her children and family. Her "favorite" daughter, Avah C. Anderson (Buck), her "favorite" son, Andy Pearson, Jr. (Andrea) and the "bestest" grandchildren, Adam Pearson Anderson, Anna Christine Anderson, and Daniel Robert Pearson. Her words to them were "Always Remember I Love You." She had much affection for all of her family members. Ruth well respected those who protected her neighborhood, occasionally baking "goodies" for the fire and police departments and keeping the "Biker Boys" hydrated. Ruth attended the Plantersville Baptist Church and more recently Kings Gate Church. Survivors include her son, Andy Pearson Jr. (Andrea) of Tupelo; her daughter Avah C. Anderson (Buck) of Cleveland, TX; grandchildren, Adam, Anna, and Daniel; three sisters, Clytee Lane (Ben) of Southside, AL; Cindy Crossley of Phenix City, AL and Nancy Boyd (Jim) of Phenix City, AL, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, Juanita Fuller (Norman) of Phenix City, AL, Evelyn Morris (Ed) of College Park, GA, and two brothers, Bobby Brewer (Vera) of Kernersville, NC and John Wayne Crossley of Georgia. A celebration of Ruth's life and home-going with the Northeast MS Nurse Honor Guard service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 in the Sadie J. Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo, with Joel Williams officiating. A graveside service will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Friday only. The family requests that you bring a memory of Ruth to share with them. Pallbearers will be the "Biker Boys". Memorials may be sent in her memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. Expressions of sympathy may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
