Ellen Virginia Carter Pearson, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2022 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. She was born in the Quincy Community on December 30, 1932 in Monroe County to Willie Alvie and Jackey Mae Wren Carter. For 15 years she worked in the area garment factories before returning to college and graduated in 1972 from Itawamba Junior College. She then began a nursing career that spanned 37 years working at Gilmore Memorial Hospital. She never met a stranger and had a true heart of compassion that led to her success as a nurse. She married Hershall David Pearson in 1953 and she was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and fishing. Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Burks officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. She is survived by three sons, Van Wesley Pearson of Smithville, Phillip Dawin Pearson (Lisa) of Amory, and Jackie Lynn Pearson (Iris) of Amory; one sister, Nellie Lou Carter Smith of the Quincy Community; daughter-in-law, Tonie Pearson; son-in-law, Tommy Armstrong; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hershall David Pearson; special friend, David Bray; son, Steve David Pearson; daughter, Angie Armstrong; and grandchildren, Nathaniel Pearson, Daniel Robert Pace, and Hollie Dannett Pace Holloway. Pallbearers will be Ty Pearson, Michael Pearson, Matthew Pearson, Josh Pearson, and Caden Mackenzie. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
