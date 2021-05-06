Dr. Oscar L. Peay, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Ceader's Health Center after a brief illness. He was born in Maben, MS on April 5, 1933 to Noel Everette and Mary Carrie Sisk Peay. Oscar established Peay Animal Hospital in Verona in 1962. He worked there alongside his late wife and eventually his son until Oscar retired. Oscar was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shannon. Services will be 3:00 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Center Grove Cemetery in Maben with Rev. Mark Cayson officiating. Burial will be in the Center Grove Cemetery in Maben. Lee Memorial is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be at 2:30 at the graveside. Oscar leaves behind his son, Dr. Patrick Lewis Peay of Verona; his daughter, Dr. Mary Sue Thomson (Robert) of Montgomery, AL; and 2 grandsons, Jim and Will Thomson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Sue (Fulgham) Peay. The family would like to acknowledge and thank his caregiver, Madge Jones. His grandsons and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.