Dr. Oscar L. Peay, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Ceader's Health Center after a brief illness. He was born in Maben, MS on April 5, 1933 to Noel Everette and Mary Carrie Sisk Peay. Oscar established Peay Animal Hospital in Verona in 1962. He worked there alongside his late wife and eventually his son until Oscar retired. Oscar was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shannon. Services will be 3:00 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Center Grove Cemetery in Maben with Rev. Mark Cayson officiating. Burial will be in the Center Grove Cemetery in Maben. Lee Memorial is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be at 2:30 at the graveside. Oscar leaves behind his son, Dr. Patrick Lewis Peay of Verona; his daughter, Dr. Mary Sue Thomson (Robert) of Montgomery, AL; and 2 grandsons, Jim and Will Thomson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Sue (Fulgham) Peay. The family would like to acknowledge and thank his caregiver, Madge Jones. His grandsons and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

