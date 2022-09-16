Brian Ray Pedigo, 43, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born August 11, 1979, to Marcus and Linda Pedigo. He was a member of House of Prayer Bible Believing Church, and a mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers, and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at House of Prayer Bible Believing Church with Bro. Jimmy Newby officiating. Burial will be in Old Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Amy Pedigo; four daughter, Breanna Thompson, Abigail Hill, Katlynn (Dylan) Maness and Daniella Pedigo; his mother, Linda Pedigo; two brothers, Roy (Judy) Phillips and Steven (Michelle) Guspan; one sister, Shikara Webb; eight grandchildren, Channing, Brantley, Ella, Dallas, Penelope, Clementine, Rosailie and Theodore; and one on the way, Sage. He was preceded in death by his father, Marcus Pedigo. Pallbearers are Steven Strange, Josh Pedigo, Tyler Barnes, Jaret Taylor and Tanner Stevens. Honorary pallbearers are Channing Perry, Brantley Thompson and Dallas Chittom. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
