Mrs. Mary Gulley Pedigo age 95 of Ripley, Mississippi, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born November 05, 1925, in McMinnville, TN, was a retired school secretary with Ripley Middle School, a member of the Ripley Church of Christ, was an avid reader, loved playing Bridge, and enjoyed sewing. Mary was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club, a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of USA, and was a loyal Mississippi State Fan. Mrs. Pedigo was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Georgia Henry Gulley, husband Hoyt Franklin Pedigo, brothers Carl Gulley, Homer Gulley, and James Alfred "A.J." Gulley, and grandson William Franklin "Will" Hampton. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Cindy and Mike Hampton, Phyllis and Sid Johnson, grandchildren Kristen (Travis) Swann, Piper (Brad) Yount, Sean (Hannah) Johnson, and Kalyn Johnson, great grandchildren Emerson Yount, Caden Yount, Tobiah Johnson, and one great grandchild on the way, and sister-in-law Myrna Pedigo. Several nieces, nephews, and family friends also survive. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday July 03, 2021 at Smyrna Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow. Friends will meet the family at the cemetery on Saturday. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. McMinnville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com
