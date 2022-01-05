Rev. Ricky Allen Peebles, 66, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 8, 1955, to the Reverend Billy Allen Peebles and Earlene Edwards Peebles. He earned a Bachelor's Degree, in Pastoral Ministry, from Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie, TX. Ricky was an Ole Miss Football fanatic and a Louis L'Amour connoisseur. He enjoyed traveling with family/friends and doing his Sudoku puzzles. He had a joy for living. His passion was sharing the gospel message and helping others. He loved his family with all his heart. Rev. Peebles served as pastor of Canaan Assembly of God in Booneville for the last 19 years. During that time, he was also employed as a deputy/deputy jail administrator for the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department. While at the Sheriff's Department, he received numerous awards. Prior to his dedicated service at Canaan, he pastored at First Assembly of God in Greenville, MS, for 12 years. In 1986, Rev. Peebles founded and pastored Dekalb Assembly of God in Dekalb, MS. Before answering his call to preach, Ricky was a butcher at Peebles Brothers Slaughter House in Philadelphia, MS. Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Canaan Assembly of God. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM. Rev. Bob Wilburn, Mr. Arthur Rhodes and Missionary Jimmy Dearman will be officiating. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. A second visitation will be held January 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at West Philadelphia Baptist Church "God's House" located at 256 Gum Street, Philadelphia, MS 39350. Rev. Scott Boatner will be officiating. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sarah McNair Peebles of Booneville; daughters, Erica Peebles McElhenney (Justin) of Decatur and Rachel Peebles of Philadelphia, MS; brother, Mark Peebles (Stephanie); sisters, Martha Lewis (Ronnie); Mitze Evans (Mike); granddaughter, Katie McElhenney and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Darnel Peebles. Pallbearers for the Booneville location will be Larry Hughes, Ed Laswell, Larry Woodruff, Victor Hoedemaker, J.E. Wheelington and James Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deputies of Prentiss County Sheriff's Department. Pallbearers for the Philadelphia location will be Justin Allen Lewis, Benjamin Darby Evans, Daniel Darby Evans, Kyle Peebles, Chase Lewis, Cody Allen Lewis, Tommy Conn, Brad McNair, Chad Vance, and Bob Peebles. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.