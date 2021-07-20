Helena, AL-- Formerly of Houston, MS- Mark Steven Peel, 61, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Alabama, from a rare blood disorder. He was born September 18, 1959, to William B. "Billy" Peel, Sr. and Mary Alice Rhodes Peel in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Mark was a member of Helena United Methodist Church in Helena, Alabama. He worked for Deluxe Cleaners in Birmingham for the past 25 years for Mr. and Mrs. Jim Weaver and considered them family. Mark loved spending time with his family, children, and his beloved granddaughter, Teaghan. He also enjoyed hunting, spending time at the YMCA, collecting guns, watching Ole Miss sports, and talking and visiting with friends. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a kind soul who saw the good in everyone and never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him and remembered for his kindness and easy-going spirit. Mark is survived by his wife of 26 years Leona Hughes-Peel, his daughter Deidre Marie Sheehan (John), his son Blaine Steven Peel, and his granddaughter Teaghan Marie Sheehan, who lovingly referred to him as Poppa Mark. He is also survived by his two sisters Debbie Peel and Vicki Peel, his brother Bill Peel (Emily) , his nieces and nephews Ashley Brooks, Ben Peel, Lindsey Peel, and Colton Peel, and several great nieces and nephews, and a special lifelong friend, Roy Harrell. He is also survived by his wife's parent Warren and Jane Hughes, and her siblings Robert Hughes (Tonya), DeLois Judd (Lyle), Quint Hughes (Kay), ReNata Hughes, and Kay Dawn Hughes. He was preceded in death by his parents William B. Peel, Sr. and Mary Alice Rhodes Peel. A Memorial service will be held at Helena United Methodist Church in Helena, Alabama at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 23, 2021. A second memorial service will be held at Houston First Baptist Church in Houston, MS, on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Dr.Daniel Heeringa officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helena United Methodist Church, 2035 Highway 58, Helena, AL 35080, or Houston First Baptist Church, 201 W. Madison St., Houston, MS 38851.
