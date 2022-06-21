Martha Ann Peeler, 87, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home in Blue Mountain, MS with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was born March 26, 1935 to the late Thomas Granville and Carra Belle Carter Grisham. Visitation will be at the New Hope United Methodist Church, Blue Mountain, MS (right off CR 702), Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the Service starts at 11:00 a.m. with the burial to follow at the New Hope Community Cemetery. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, mamaw, sister-in-law, and aunt to her family as well as a devoted friend to many. She enjoyed working in her flower bed as well as her vegetable garden. She was well known for her cake baking skills, which she gladly shared creations with family and friends. She enjoyed spending her spare time reading the newspaper, watching TV college and high school sports, especially Mississippi State football and basketball, as well as listening to local basketball games on the radio. She was a former basketball player at Palmer and had been asked to play for the then famous women's basketball team, the "Redheads". She was a long time member of the West Ripley Church of Christ. She worked 27 years at Foot Caress Shoe Company until it closed. She is survived by one daughter, Jamie Johnson (Randy) of Blue Mountain, MS; one brother, Donald Grisham (Sarah) of Germantown, TN; two grandsons, Scott Johnson (Neva) of Jacksonville, FLA; Brad Johnson (Angie); and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl Winston Peeler. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers, Joffre, Newton, Hudson, Douglas, and James Wayne Grisham; along with 2 sisters, Mary Frank Newby and Ruth Kent. Dr. Patrick Chapman will be officiating. Pallbearers will be: Mike Childers, Gary Dunnam, Ronnie Dunnam, Bobby Grisham, Ronnie Grisham, and David Peeler. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Martha Ann Peeler to the New Hope Community Cemetery Maintenance Fund. Donations can be mailed to Gary Dunnam @ 450 CR 702 Blue Mountain, MS. 38610 or dropped off at The Barkley Cleaners-- Gary Dunnam. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
